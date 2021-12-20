International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 54,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $307.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.93. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.46 and a 52-week high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.83.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

