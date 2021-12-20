International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL opened at $72.41 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

