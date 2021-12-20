Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.53

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 37794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITR. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.14.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

