Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Insulet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Insulet by 12.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $262.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.78 and a beta of 0.71. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

