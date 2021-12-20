Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells 108,900 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total transaction of $29,850,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WDAY opened at $273.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,043.45, a P/E/G ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.73.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Workday by 523.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 23.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

