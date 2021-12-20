Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $403,682.40 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $403,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $201.78 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.96 and its 200 day moving average is $271.58. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.70 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wayfair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Wayfair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wayfair by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,126,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.