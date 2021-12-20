Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Director Sells $588,637.69 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Director Joel E. Cutler sold 13,667 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $588,637.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $45.77 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,483,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRBY. Citigroup began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

