Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells 9,875 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 1,417 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $47,965.45.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Christopher Dawson sold 1,378 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $59,364.24.

On Monday, September 20th, Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $317,530.62.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $34.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Sunrun by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Sunrun by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after buying an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

