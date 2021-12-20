Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $4,456,352.99 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total transaction of $4,456,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MORN opened at $331.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.55 and a 12 month high of $337.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Morningstar by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.