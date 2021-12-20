Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Sells $113,221.80 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LC opened at $23.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

