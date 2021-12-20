Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90.

On Friday, November 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,534,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 346,885 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 13,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.