Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $24,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $23,765.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Deborah Marson sold 517 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $23,978.46.

NYSE:IRM opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $51.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 185,231 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

