Insider Selling: Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 10,000 shares of Gulf Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GURE traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,278. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 million, a PE ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GURE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gulf Resources during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Gulf Resources by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gulf Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

