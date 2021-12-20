Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells $3,565,885.95 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $5,980,104.96.

GoodRx stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.69. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.