Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $828,400.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.20 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.