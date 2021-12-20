Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.91. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

