Insider Selling: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) VP Sells 3,453 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $28.05 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 197,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

