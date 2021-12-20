Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IPXHY opened at $8.87 on Monday. Inpex has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.