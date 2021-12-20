Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the November 15th total of 381,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.3 days.

IPOAF stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Industrias Peñoles has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Get Industrias Peñoles alerts:

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.