Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Up 37.9% in November

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the November 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

ILPT opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 306,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 34.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

