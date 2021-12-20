Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 0.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 43,089 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.6% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.34. 114,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,359,203. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $247.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

