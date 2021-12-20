Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 284,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.21. 208,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,772,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $189.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.