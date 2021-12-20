Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $106,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $260.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.48. The company has a market cap of $194.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

