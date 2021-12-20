Independent Advisor Alliance Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 380.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,488. The company has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $343.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

