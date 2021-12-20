Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 520 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $4.15 on Monday, reaching $238.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,945. The company has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

