Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$47.00 by Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$47.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.26.

IMO stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$23.31 and a 12 month high of C$45.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.63.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

