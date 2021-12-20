Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$47.00 by Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$47.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.26.
IMO stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$23.31 and a 12 month high of C$45.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.63.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
