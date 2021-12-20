Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $384.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.70.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.