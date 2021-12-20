Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,573 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Catalent by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.90.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock worth $409,988,178. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $125.37 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.86 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.