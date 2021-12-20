Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,972 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 309.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CubeSmart by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,117,000 after acquiring an additional 516,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

CubeSmart stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.