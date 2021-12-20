Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $232.54 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

