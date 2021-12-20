Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

TPX stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

