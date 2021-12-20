Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $679,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,469,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $189.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.02 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $43,144,026. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

