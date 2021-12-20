Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

