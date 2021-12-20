Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.87. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.