Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $214.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $171.48 and a 12 month high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.