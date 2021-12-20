Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.46 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $114.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.