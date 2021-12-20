Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $755,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 91.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 522.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

