Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $264,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 499.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,104,000 after purchasing an additional 813,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,895,000 after purchasing an additional 683,465 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 616,524 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 581,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,476,000 after purchasing an additional 492,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,200,000.

IHI opened at $63.57 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98.

