Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,595,000 after buying an additional 154,915 shares during the period.

MBB opened at $107.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $110.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

