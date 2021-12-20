IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $658.50.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $616.88 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $625.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

