Iconic Token Hits Market Cap of $2.55 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $947.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00052013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.17 or 0.08214212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.52 or 0.99955083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00074932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

