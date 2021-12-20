ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Down 19.3% in November

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 156,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get ICF International alerts:

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth about $8,903,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ICF International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.65. ICF International has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.