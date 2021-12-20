i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. 517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,015. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.43 million, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.