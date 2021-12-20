Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 138.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.