Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

