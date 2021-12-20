Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 102,316.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

NYSE BSIG opened at $26.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

