Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. NetApp accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 173.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 30.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,616 shares of company stock worth $3,731,108. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

