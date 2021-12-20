Huntington National Bank Takes Position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $7,198,000. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GROY opened at $5.15 on Monday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $7.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GROY shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gold Royalty from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

