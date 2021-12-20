Huntington National Bank Has $79,000 Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 711 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,973 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Credicorp by 61.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after acquiring an additional 975,723 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 103.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 763,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,421,000 after acquiring an additional 387,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,224,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP opened at $116.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

