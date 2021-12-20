Huntington National Bank Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEN opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

